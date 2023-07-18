London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United play a pre-season friendly in Perth which marks the beginning of Ange Postecoglou era at Spurs. The two English clubs had contrasting journeys last season with the Hammers winning in Europe by lifting the UEFA Confederations Cup while also having the threat of relegation for a few phase. Tottenham Hotspurs on the other hand misses out on top four while also losing two managers to sacking, such was the poor display from the squad. The new season brings with itself new challenges and both the clubs will have their realistic aims and it is imperative they build confidence in the pre-season. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Suffer 0-5 Defeat Against Celta Vigo in a Pre-Season Club Friendly.

Hugo Lloris is not part of the travelling squad for Tottenham Hotspurs as he is looking for a new club. Rodrigo Bentancur and Bryan Gil are long term absentees while Fraser Foster and Troy Parrot are missing as well. James Maddison is their biggest buy of the summer so far and he will be keen to get going as their key playmaker. Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the club but is part of the squad.

West Ham United have lost Declan Rice to Arsenal which is a huge blow. They are in the market for Harry Kane but the deal looks highly unlikely. Said Benrahma, Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer have all returned to first team training but it will be interesting to see if they feature in this match. Kurt Zouma at the backline offers a lot of stability to the team.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United meet in a pre-season friendly match on Tuesday, July 18. The Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United will begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Sadly, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India. Celta Vigo Demolish Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 5–0 in Friendly Match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on Spurs Play and users will have to play for the services. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. It is the start of the pre-season campaign and both the sides will be rusty and hence the game is likely to end in a draw.

