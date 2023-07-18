The friendly match between Celta Vigo and Al-Nassr saw the game ending 5-0 in favour of Celta Vigo. In a game that saw Cristiano Ronaldo taking part only for 45 minutes, Marcelo Brozovic debuting for the Saudi Arabian side. The first half turned out to be a goalless half but after the break Al-Nassr’s defence broke loose and goals started flooding in.

Celta Vigo beat Al-Nassr 5-0

Celta Vigo beat Al-Nassr 5-0 in a friendly. 😳 Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic & Anderson Talisca all played for the Saudi Pro league side.

