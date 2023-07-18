The pre-season club friendly match between Celta Vigo and Al-Nassr saw Celta Vigo thumping Cristiano Ronaldo’s side 5-0. In a game where Ronaldo only played for 45 minutes also saw Marcelo Brozovic making his debut for the Saudi Arabian club. Following Al-Nassr’s humiliating defeat, their star Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram and reacted on the loss. Taking to Instagram, the Portuguese footballer wrote, “First game back for pre season! The hard work starts here!” Celta Vigo Demolish Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 5–0 in Friendly Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)