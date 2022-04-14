In the quarterfinal of UEFA Champions League 201-22 Benfica, Liverpool, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid competed. After the completion of two-leg quarterfinal clashes, we are now down to four teams who have made it to the semifinals of the 2021-22 UCL on the basis of the aggregate result. Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Villarreal have qualified for the UCL semis. So, who plays whom in the semifinals of UCL? Let’s find out below. Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester City, UCL 2021-22: After Goalless Draw City Sets up Semis Clash With Real Madrid.

Manchester City defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 (aggregate) to qualify for the semis. Villareal, on the other hand, stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 (aggregate) to qualify for the UCL semis for the firs time in 16 years. Real Madrid had better of Chelsea 5-4 (aggregate) to move to last four while Liverpool defeated Benfica 6-4 (aggregate) to qualify for semifinals.

UCL Semifinal Fixtures

Teams Match Date & Time in IST Manchester City vs Real Madrid Semis Leg 1 Wed, April 27 - 12:30 am Liverpool vs Villarreal Semis Leg 1 Thu, April 28 - 12:30 am Villarreal vs Liverpool Semis Leg 2 Wed, May 04 - 12:30 am Real Madrid vs Manchester City Semis Leg 2 Thu, May 05 - 12:30 am

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid Leg 1 semis takes place at the City of Manchester Stadium while the Leg 2 will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Leg 1 of the semis between Liverpool and Villarreal will take place at the Anfield and Leg 2 at El Madrigal.

