A goalless draw against Atletico Madrid has helped Manchester City qualify for UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semifinals. Manchester City will now take on Real Madrid in the semis. You can watch goal video highlights of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City here.

Enjoy the best of the action from our #UCL quarter-final second leg away to Atletico Madrid! 🎥 ⬇️ HIGHLIGHTS ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)