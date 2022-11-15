Two-time champions Uruguay would be heading into this year’s World Cup, hoping to add to the two trophies that they had won in the past. They were the hosts of the inaugural edition of the World Cup in the year 1930 where they beat Argentina in the final. Twenty years later, they once again achieved World Cup glory, this time with 2-1 win over Brazil at Rio de Janeiro. In the last edition of the competition, Luis Suarez and co were shown the exit door when they lost to the eventual champions in the quarterfinal. Placed in Group H, Uruguay would have to go through Portugal, Ghana and South Korea to make it to the knockout stages. Portugal Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team POR Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC

This time, Uruguay would aim to make a mark and go further than what they had did in 2018. The South American side had a poor show in the CONMEBOL qualifiers where they finished third on the points table behind giants Brazil and Argentina. They played a total of 18 matches out of which six were defeats. However, with a new coach in Diogo Alonso at the helm and with some exciting players, they are expected to make an impact in this year’s World Cup. A bulk of the scoring would depend on the seasoned duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. With a young star like Darwin Nunez in their ranks, Uruguay’s attack seems quite threatening. Some of their key figures in the midfield would be Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur and also Matias Vecino. Uruguay’s defense will be manned by Ronald Araujo José María Giménez and also the experienced Diego Godin. Fernando Muslera will be the first-choice keeper.

Uruguay Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group H Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 24. 2022 Uruguay vs South Korea November 29, 2022 Uruguay vs Portugal December 2, 2022 Uruguay vs Ghana

Uruguay Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Luis Suarez Edinson Cavani Federico Valverde Darwin Nunez Ronald Araujo

Uruguay Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente).

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Vina (Roma).

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate).

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool).

