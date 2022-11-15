A lot of eyes would be on Cristiano Ronaldo when he takes centre stage while guiding Portugal to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Having debuted in the competition in 1966, they secured their best-ever performance that year when they finished third. An eighth appearance at the marquee tournament beckons them. Boasting a number of quality players in all positions, Portugal have assembled a power-packed squad for the World Cup this year and would be expected to perform to their full potential in Qatar. Germany Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team GER Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC

Ronaldo’s Portugal have been placed alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H. This is not an easy group by any means with the Selecao likely to face stiff competition from all three sides, who have a lot of quality players in their ranks. Portugal would be missing striker Diogo Jota due to an injury and a bulk of the scoring would rest on youngsters Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Andre Silva and the experienced Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has not had the best time this season at Manchester United and would be hoping to gain some confidence as he leads his side’s dream to capture the coveted title. The midfield would be propelled by Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves while the likes of Pepe, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo hope to rock solid at the back, keeping the goal protected, with Rui Patricio between the sticks.

Portugal Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group D Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 24. 2022 Portugal vs Ghana November 29, 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay December 2, 2022 Portugal vs South Korea

Portugal Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo Bruno Fernandes Ruben Dias Bernardo Silva Rafael Leao

Portugal Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose SA (Wolves), Rui Patricio (AS Roma).

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), R. Guerrerio (Borrusia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Ruben Neves (Wolves), William (Real Betis), Palhinha (Fulham), Vitinha (PSG), Otavio (Porto), Matheus Nunes (Wovles), Joao Mario (Benfica).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica).

