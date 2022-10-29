After being knocked out of the Champions League, Barcelona would now turn their focus on La Liga when they face Valencia in an away match. The Catalan giants were left stunned at home by a dominant Bayern Munich side, who pumped three goals past them in what turned out to be a one-sided contest. The result saw Barcelona crash out of the Champions League and a heavy defeat, that too at home is bound to dent their confidence a bit. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo At 2022 FIFA World Cup Final? Supercomputer Predicts Winner As Argentina, Portugal Meet in Summit Clash At Qatar

The Xavi-led side currently sit in the second spot on the La Liga points table, three points short of leaders Real Madrid. With a win against Valencia, they would be able to overtake their bitter rivals and reclaim the top spot on the points table. Valencia, on the other hand, are ninth in the league, having secured one win in their last five matches. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia. The game will be held on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Valencia vs Barcelona clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch La Liga 2022-23 in India on online platforms. Viacom18 are the official broadcasters and fans can tune into the Voot Select App and website to watch the live streaming of the Valencia vs Barcelona football match.

