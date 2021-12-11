Juventus will continue their charge to move into the top four on the points table when they travel to take on Venezia in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium in Venice, Italy on December 11, 2021 (Saturday) as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Venice vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Moise Kean Leads Juventus to 1-0 Win Over Malmo in UCL 2021-22.

Juventus have had a mixed campaign so far but in recent weeks are starting to find their form as consecutive wins has seen them move into the European spots as they chase the Champions League and top four positions. Meanwhile, three back-to-back defeats has seen Venezia fall into the relegation scrap as they are five points above the drop zone and will aim to move further clear of it. Champions League Results: Juventus Win, Chelsea Held, Lille, Salzburg Secure Spots in Last 16.

When is Venezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Torino vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Luigi Penzo Stadium in Venice, Italy. The game will be held on December 11, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Venezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Venezia vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India. MTV or VH1 might provide the live telecast.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Venezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Venezia vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).