Now that Lionel Messi has arrived at PSG and the team also has confirmed his signing, the fans all over the world have started looking out for Ligue 1 2021-22 schedule. They are also looking a the possibility of Messi featuring in the Playing XI of PSG. So we bring to you the details of the PSG's next match. PSG will be playing against Strasbourg on August 15, 2021. The match will be played at the home ground of PSG i.e. Le Parc des Princes. Neymar Jr, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi Welcome Lionel Messi to PSG as Argentine Signs a Two-Year Long Contract With Ligue 1 Giants.

For now, it looks like Messi could make his debut for the club on August 15, 2021. Since the deals have also been formalised and also Messi is totally fit for the next match. Prior to this, Messi featured in the Coppa America 2021 which was won by team Argentina. Lionel Messi's national team played against Neymar Brazil and Argentina walked away with the finals of the game. For now, the pictures and videos of Lionel Messi joining PSG are making rounds on social media.

Messi joined PSG after being with Barcelona for 21 years. His farewell ceremony was held on Sunday earlier this weekend which turned out to be quite a tearful one.

