Lionel Messi's signing is something that most of his fans all around the world were waiting for. As soon as Messi stepped into Paris, the fans were waiting for the official confirmation of his signing with PSG. The club also did not delay as much and they took to social media to confirm the news of Messi's signing. Needless to say, the PSG players were on cloud nine for having Messi in their side. Neymar Jr seemed to be the happiest as he had been hoping for a reunion with the Argentine since last year. Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi also welcome the former Barcelona star. Neymar Reacts As PSG Confirm Lionel Messi Signing (See Instagram Story).

During the weekend itself, Neymar Jr's sister Rafaella had already spilled the beans on Messi's transfer to PSG. She had commented on Antonela Roccuzzo's picture and welcomes him even before Messi's signing was official. While Neymar was glad to be playing with Messi again, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi also took to social media to welcome the former Barcelona captain. Check out the posts below:

For a while now, PG had been chasing Lionel Messi to get him on board. In fact Joan Laporta had slammed PSG for chasing him publically. Messi also underwent a medical test yesterday in Paris and is soon expected to take on the training session ahead of their Ligue 1 match against Stratousborg which will be played on August 15, 2021.

