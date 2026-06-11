When Will Lionel Messi and Argentina Play Their First Match of FIFA World Cup 2026?

The wait is almost over for football fans as the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicks off tonight, June 12, 2026 as per IST. For millions of Argentine supporters, the focus is firmly on their beloved captain, Lionel Messi, and when the Albiceleste will begin their title defence. The highly anticipated first match for Argentina is scheduled for Monday, June 16, 2026, where they will go head-to-head with Algeria in a group stage fixture. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 12): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

The opening clash for the reigning world champions will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. Kick-off is set for 9 p.m. ET (Eastern Time). This marks a momentous occasion as Argentina, under the continued leadership of Messi, embarks on what promises to be another thrilling tournament.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to feature 48 teams, expanded from the previous 32-team format. Teams will be divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two from each group and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to a newly introduced Round of 32. Argentina is also slated to play Austria on June 22, 2026, at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Dallas, Texas, with a 1:00 PM ET kick-off.

Lionel Messi's Enduring World Cup Legacy

At 38 years old (he turns 39 on June 24, 2026), Lionel Messi is set to make his record-breaking sixth appearance at a FIFA World Cup, a testament to his unparalleled longevity and dedication to the sport. The Rosario native has already cemented his place in football history, culminating in leading Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022. Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

Messi's World Cup career is adorned with remarkable statistics:

Tournaments: 5 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

5 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) Appearances: 26 (record for most World Cup matches played)

26 (record for most World Cup matches played) Minutes Played: 2,314 (record for most World Cup minutes)

2,314 (record for most World Cup minutes) Goals: 13 (Argentina's all-time leading World Cup scorer)

13 (Argentina's all-time leading World Cup scorer) Assists: 8

8 Golden Ball Awards: 2 (2014, 2022)

2 (2014, 2022) Man of the Match Awards: 11 (most by any player)

11 (most by any player) Unique Achievement: Only player to score in every round of a World Cup tournament (group stage, Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final).

Messi's influence extends beyond statistics; his vision, dribbling prowess, and clutch performances have defined an era. His leadership will be paramount as Argentina aims to become only the third nation in history to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be an extraordinary event, hosted across 16 venues in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With 104 matches over 39 days, the tournament is set to deliver an unprecedented spectacle of global football, with all eyes on Lionel Messi and Argentina as they commence their journey for another star.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).