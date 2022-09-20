Mikel Arteta has built a squad full of young superstars at Arsenal and the Gunners are playing some sensational football this year. The North London side are the top of the Premier League as the Spaniard's project is taking shape. A glimpse of it was seen on Sunday as 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri made his debut for the club, making him the youngest player to play in the Premier League. Brentford 0-3 Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23: Gunners Go Top Again With Easy Victory.

Having already led 3-0 against Brentford, Mikel Arteta decided to bring on Ethan Nwaneri in the 90th minute of the match replacing Fabio Viera. At 15 years, 5 months and 23 days, the England footballer became the youngest ever to play a match in the Premier League breaking the record previously held by Liverpool's Harvey Elliot (16 years, 30 days).

Lesser-Known Facts About Ethan Nwaneri

# Ethan Nwaneri was born on 21 March 2007

# He became the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League at the age of 15 years, 5 months and 23 days

# Nwaneri also became Arsenal's youngest senior player, breaking the record of Cesc Fabregas

# Nwaneri joined Arsenal as a nine-year-old

# The footballer has played for England U-16s and U-17s

# Nwaneri is an attacking midfielder and prefers to play in the no.10 role

# The youngster has four goals and assists in four league games at the U18 and U21s levels this season

# Ethan Nwaneri attends St John's Senior School in Enfield

The youngster may have played for a couple of minutes on his debut but made Premier League history. Being only 15, Ethan Nwaneri has a huge future ahead of him and the footballer could play a further part in Arsenal's season as Mikel Arteta trusts the player.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).