Real Madrid moved on to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals after beating Atletico Madrid in penalty shootout. The regulation time of the tie ended with both teams tied at an aggregate score of 2-2. The match went into penalty shootout and it was Real Madrid who emerged victorious out of the game. Real Madrid are the defending champion and the win shows why they are so formidable and tough to beat in the UEFA Champions Trophy. Although the win didn't come without controversy. Atletico Madrid protested against a VAR decision when Julan Alvarez's goal in the penalty shootout was adjudged no goal and it played a role in Real Madrid's victory. Julian Alvarez Penalty Video: Watch Argentina Forward's Spot-Kick Which Got Ruled Out Due to Double Touch During Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Kylian Mbappe came first to take the opening shot and provided Real Madrid with the lead. Alexander Sørloth was the first taker for Atletico Madrid and he scored as well. Jude Bellingham stepped up for Real Madrid in the next shot and gave them the lead again. It was then when Julian Alvarez came up to the take the spot-kick. He slipped while taking the shot and wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois saw the ball go into the net.

Although there was an appeal from the Real Madrid players immediately and after a VAR check, the goal was cancelled. Fede Valverde and Antonio Rudiger scored the next two out of three kicks for Real Madrid while Lucas Vazquez missed. In return, Angel Correa scored but Marcos Llorente's penalty was saved by Courtois, resulting in a Los Blancos player immediately. Fans eager to know why the penalty of Julian Alvarez was cancelled will get the entire information here.

Why Was Julian Alvarez's Penalty Cancelled By VAR?

When Julian Alvarez went to take the penalty kick, his non-kicking foot slipped and skidded towards the ball on the spot. Upon review, the referee adjudged that the left leg has made contact with the ball after the right kick did. So, the shot was a double touch and hence, the goal was cancelled. It took one minute and eight seconds for the referee and VAR team to make the decision after Alvarez took his penalty. Atletico Madrid 1(2) - 0(4) Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Defending Champions Clinch Madrid Derby in UCL, Set To Face Arsenal in Quarterfinals.

Julian Alvarez Penalty Moment

According to IFAB's 2024/25 Laws of the Game, in describing the procedure of a penalty shoot-out it is stated: "A penalty kick is completed when the ball stops moving, goes out of play or the referee stops play for any offence; the kicker may not play the ball a second time."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).