Defending champions, Real Madrid have booked a place in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals after knocking out rivals Atletico Madrid with a 4-2 win on penalties after a 1-0 defeat in the regulation match. Atletico Madrid looked at the more desired side of the two and found Conor Gallagher provided his team with the opening goal in the first minute, which led to a 2-2 aggregate draw. In the shootouts, Juliam Alvarez found his shot stopped by Thibaut Courtois as Antonio Rudiger struck the winning penalty for Carlo Ancelotti's boys. Raphinha Creates Record for Most Goals by a Brazilian in a Single UCL Season, Achieves Feat in Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match.

Real Madrid Advances into Quarterfinals

