A bizarre incident occurred during the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match. Atletico scored early and the tie ended on a 2-2 aggregate score. Even extra time couldn't bring out a result of the match and it went to penalty shootout. In the shootout, Julian Alvarez's penalty was ruled out by VAR despite him scoring as it was said that he touched the ball twice during kicking the ball and so the goal will not count. The incident created massive controversy as Real Madrid ended up winning in the shootout and the goal not counting being one of the major reasons. Atletico Madrid 1(2) - 0(4) Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Defending Champions Clinch Madrid Derby in UCL, Set To Face Arsenal in Quarterfinals.

Julian Alvarez Penalty Video

Álvarez's penalty is overturned by VAR after a double touch 😳 📺 Watch the Champions League LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/q7Rs0ngfX7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 12, 2025

Julian Alvarez Spot-Kick

🚨 More footage of Julian Alvarez’s penalty. You decide if it was a double touch.pic.twitter.com/zpHZwnpRT0 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 13, 2025

