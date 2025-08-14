Is Cristiano Ronaldo going to play in India in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group stage? Well, it goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo is among the top global stars in football and the Portugal National Football Team and Al-Nassr forward enjoys a massive amount of following in India. And the very prospect of facing Cristiano Ronaldo on a football field or even watching him in action live at an Indian stadium, is something that is sure to excite a lot of football fans across India. With FC Goa qualifying for AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage, speculations on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr potentially visiting India to play football in the Asian competition have risen and we shall take a look at the details in this article. Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Engaged to Long-Time Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (See Post).

FC Goa, on August 13, pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory over Oman club Al-Seeb at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Dejan Drazic gave FC Goa the lead in the 24th minute and the Gaurs went up 2-0 after half-time with Javier Siveiro netting FC Goa's second goal of the night, in the 52nd minute. Al-Seeb did pull one goal back in the 60th minute through Nasser Al-Rawahi and that was the end of their effort as Manolo Marquez and co emerged victorious. They now join Mohun Bagan Super Giant as Indian clubs in AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. Dejan Drazic, Javier Siverio Score As FC Goa Beat Al Seeb To Seal AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Group Stage Berth.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in India in AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage?

Cristiano Ronaldo is someone for whom fans are certain to flock to stadiums to watch, irrespective of the country and there is a chance that fans might get to watch the 40-year-old in action in India. If Al-Nassr are drawn into the same group as FC Goa or Mohun Bagan Super Giant, then Al-Nassr would need to travel to India to feature in the away clash against either FC Goa or Mohun Bagan Super Giant. However, a Times Now report has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo still would not travel to India as according to his contract, he won't travel for ACL 2 away matches. Does Cristiano Ronaldo Own Saudi Pro League Football Club Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr had qualified for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 after failing to finish inside the top two on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table. Al-Ittihad, winners of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 and Al-Hilal secured spots in AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 and along with them, Al-Ahli, the latest champion of the continental tournament, have gone through. Al-Nassr finished third on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table, will hence compete in AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 and it opens up the possibility of facing Indian clubs. However, if he will come to India or not to play ACL 2 away match is something that is not confirmed at the moment and only time would bring more clarity on this issue.

