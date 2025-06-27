As the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo posed with an Al-Nassr jersey, with ‘Ronaldo 2027’ etched at the back, he captioned it with “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together", guaranteeing his stay with the Saudi Pro League giants. The move came as a surprise, especially after his most from last month, where he had written “This chapter is over” after the club had finished another trophyless season, fuelling rumours of his exit. However, now CR7's stay at Al-Nassr FC is confirmed, as he has signed a new deal, extending till 2027, where he will be reportedly paid a total of £492 million. Cristiano Ronaldo Renews His Contract With Al-Nassr, Portugal Legend To Stay With Saudi Pro League Club Until 2027.

'New Chapter Begins'

A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together. 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/JRwwjEcSZR — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 26, 2025

After hiccups in his second stint with Manchester United FC, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr FC in 2023. His arrival was a big boost in popularity for not just the club, but the entire Saudi Pro League, with plenty of fan attention, and several European other top-ranked European football stalwarts arriving. His journey as a player with Al-Nassr FC has also been a good one, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner netting 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 games.

However, the 40-year-old has not seen any success in clinching trophies with the club, other than the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023. Despite no success for the club as a whole, Al Nassr have still signed an extension with Cristiano Ronaldo, where his reported pay would be £492 million, on a basic salary of £488,000 per day. After such a whooping salary, speculations arise about whether he owns Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr FC, as Ronaldo had previously said he wishes to own a club, instead of coaching. 'Playing For Free' David de Gea Takes Dig At Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Legend Renews Contract With Saudi Pro League Club Al-Nassr.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Owner of Saudi Pro League Football Club Al-Nassr?

As mentioned earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo will be earning around £492 million from his new deal with Al-Nassr FC, which amounts to £488,000 per day. The former Real Madrid legend will be earning £24.5 million as a signing bonus, which will increase to £38m if he triggers the second year of his contract. It has also been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will be receiving a minority ownership stake in Al-Nassr FC. However, the news of CR7 getting a minority ownership of the Saudi Pro League giant is still not confirmed. So, as of now, the former Red Devil is only a player of Al-Nassr FC, but if he receives a minority stake, he will be one of the owners of the club.

