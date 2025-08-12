Mumbai, August 12: Legendary Portugal and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is finally engaged to his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, with the latter taking to social media to show the engagement ring. It has almost been a decade since both have been dating and have four children together. Also, Georgina shared some pictures on Instagram, showcasing a grand arrangement as the couple hosted some close friends on the occasion of Friendship Day, which fuelled speculations of the superstar footballer's engagement to his girlfriend. Cristiano Ronaldo, Partner Georgina Rodriguez Pose With UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Trophy After Portugal’s Title Triumph (See Pic).

The football legend's partner took to social media, showing off a shiny ring with caption, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.". Cristiano also appears and is tagged in the picture.

Georgina Rodriguez Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

The 40-year-old icon is aiming for a brilliant season with Al-Nassr, with an eye on the biggest prize, the Saudi Pro League title, a trophy which he has not been able to win since he arrived in the Middle East way back in 2023. The squad has been strengthened with the presence of his national team-mate Joao Felix, while Kingsley Coman is also going to join the Saudi giants, as per Goal.com.

Back in June, Cristiano renewed his contract with Al Nassr till 2027. The superstar footballer signed with the Club in 2022 after the World Cup that year, leaving Manchester United to become a free agent. His deal was for two and a half years. ‘Keep Pushing…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 4–0 Win Over Rio Ave in Club Friendly (See Post).

Showing no signs of ageing and decline, he led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title earlier this month, defeating Spain in the final. With over 930 goals scored across his career already, he is aiming for the 1,000-goal mark.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)