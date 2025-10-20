Al-Nassr defeated Al-Fateh 5-1 in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal while Joao Felix scored a hat-trick and Kingsley Coman put in another. It was a dominant win for Al-Nassr returning to the Saudi Pro League action after the International break. Amid this, YouTuber IShowSpeed was also present in the gallery as he is an ardent follower of Ronaldo. After the match, Ronaldo came to the end where he was present and signaled him and showed with gestures how to do the drum rolls for the 'Viking Celebration'. IShowSpeed joined in and with the entire gallery, Ronaldo performed the Viking Celebration. Fans loved the collaboration between the two and the video went viral on social media. Ronaldo even shared the moment on his Instagram story and mentioned IShowSpeed. Al-Nassr 5-1 Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Joao Felix Nets Hat-Trick, Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Knights of Najd Continue Winning Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

IShowSpeed Learns Viking Celebration from Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Story

Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned Speed on his IG story. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b2nammJ5vA — TC (@totalcristiano) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cristiano Ronaldo). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)