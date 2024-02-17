Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be back in the Saudi Pro League after the Super Cup match and the Champions League match. However, a gap of more than 45 days can force teams to make some alterations to the camp. As they take on the 7th-placed Al Fateh on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo is in top form and looked completely fit in the previous fixtures. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 1000 Club Appearances, Reaches Milestone During Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match.

Ronaldo netted the winner as Al Nassr secured a first AFC Champions League round of 16 in midweek – e.g. victory at Al Feiha in their first competitive encounter in 2024. With the reverse fixture set for February 21, Al Nassr faces a quick turnaround between the games as they trail Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal by seven points. Al Nassr head coach Luis Castro may look to use Ronaldo for a limited time in this game ahead of the midweek clash with Al Feiha.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Al-Nassr talisman proved his worth again by scoring the decider against Al Feiha in the AFC Champions League encounter. Former Real Madrid Star is looking to win as many trophies with the Al-Nassr side that including the league title also. At the moment, Al-Nassr stands second in the points table with just seven points separating the top two sides. With both sides entering the last stages of the league competition, Ronaldo will make sure that his team stands a chance to clinch the league title. We can expect the 39-year-old striker would feature in the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh match.

CR7 has formed a fierce attacking trio with the likes of Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca. Alongside support from Otavio and Marcelo Brozovic from midfield has proved beneficial for the former Real Madrid superstar. Ronaldo already has scored three hat-tricks in the league imposing his authority in Saudi Pro League.

