Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Feb 15 (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2024 to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over fellow Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha in the first leg of the Asian Champions League's round of 16.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in t he 81st minute by playing a neat one-two with former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who lifted his return pass over the Al-Fayha backline from the edge of the box for Ronaldo to run onto and flick a lob past the goalkeeper with a first-time shot.

Also Read | India vs England, 3rd Test 2024 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo has now scored a club goal in 23 straight calendar years, going back to 2002. Al-Nassr is looking for a first continental title, with the second leg played next Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia has four teams that reached the knockout round, which is split into two geographic zones until the final. Four-time winner Al-Hilal travels to Iran to take on Sepahan on Thursday while Al-Ittihad meets Navbahor of Uzbekistan.

Also Read | IND 13/0 | India vs England Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 1: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Handed Debuts As Hosts Opt to Bat.

Earlier on Wednesday, Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates drew 0-0 with Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi.

In the eastern zone, Thailand's Bangkok United scored in injury time to complete a comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan.

Elber put Yokohama ahead after 18 minutes and Kota Watanabe added a second six minutes later. Bangkok hit back through Nitipong Selanon and then Palestinian international Mahmoud Eid leveled in the second minute of added time.

In an all-South Korean game, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defeated Pohang Steelers 2-0 with a goal in each half from Hernandes and Ahn Hyeon-beom. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)