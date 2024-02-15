The Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has now completed 1000 club appearances across all the clubs he has played for. He reached this milestone during an important ACL 2023-24 match between Al Feiha and Al-Nassr. In the match, Ronaldo was the only player to score a goal and went to win the match for his team. In total Ronaldo has 31 appearances for Sporting CP, 346 for Manchester United, 438 for Real Madrid, 134 for Juventus and 51 for Al-Nassr. The 39-year-old is still going strong and is ready to play football at the highest level for some more years. Al Feiha 0–1 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal of 2024 To Lead His Team to Victory in Round of 16 First Leg (Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 1000 appearances by club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 1000 appearances by club. pic.twitter.com/GK4j9wDxNB — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) February 14, 2024

