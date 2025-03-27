FC Barcelona will host Osasuna in the next match of the La Liga 2024-25 season. The Barcelona vs Osasuna clash will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, March 28. The much-awaited clash will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Hansi Flick's Barcelona are placed in the top position in the La Liga 2024-25 season. Barcelona have played 27 matches till now. Out of these, they have secured 19 victories and suffered five losses so far. Three games have been drawn. Barca are having 60 points, and they are having a neck-to-neck contest with their arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are having 60 points and are placed second in the standings. Hansi Flick Criticises Scheduling of Barcelona’s Fixtures, Says ‘I Am Unhappy With the Situation.’

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has produced some of the finest performances for Barcelona in La Liga 2024-25. He has been on a dream run so far for his club. Ahead of entering a crucial La Liga 2024-25 clash against Osasuna, Lamine Yamal's presence becomes crucial. Barcelona fans eager to know whether the teenage sensation will feature in the match against Osasuna will get all the information here.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Barcelona fans will be happy to know that Lamine Yamal is fully fit and will be a sure starter in Barcelona's playing XI against Osasuna in La Liga 2024-25. Yamal was spotted training and was looking in great touch. With the teenage sensation being fit and fine, Hansi Flick will add him to the Barcelona playing XI. Defenders Missing for Barcelona As International Break Threatens To Take Toll on Key Players.

He has offered a new dimension to the Barcelona offence. With the likes of Pedri and Dani Olmo drifting to the left, it has created a left-sided overload for Barcelona and opened up the right side to Yamal, with very few defenders covering the side. Lamine Yamal has been in sensational form for Barcelona in La Liga 2024-25. The teenage sensation has smashed six goals and has 11 assists to his name. Yamal has got three yellow cards in the 2024-25 season.

