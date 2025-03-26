Mumbai, March 26: FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is likely to have only two central defenders available for his side's rescheduled La Liga game at home to Osasuna on Thursday night. The match was originally scheduled to be played on March 8 but was postponed after the sudden death of Barca team doctor Carles Minarro just hours before kickoff, and now goes ahead despite protests from both Barcelona and Osasuna, given that it is now played before the end of the international break. Real Madrid Boss Florentino Perez Helped Barcelona Register Dani Olmo, Called CSD President to Accept Catalan Club's Request: Report.

Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ronald Araujo have to play South American qualifying games late on Tuesday, with Brazil and Raphinha facing Argentina and Araujo's Uruguay playing Bolivia, reports Xinhua. Flick is also likely to be without Pau Cubarsi, who had to be substituted in Spain's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands last Thursday with an ankle injury and missed Sunday's return leg to start treatment with his club.

That leaves the coach with just Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez available, with Martinez returning to work at the start of the week after he had to pull out of the Spain squad with a knee problem. The coach must also be worried about the shape of Lamine Yamal, who played all 120 minutes in Spain's dramatic penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands on Sunday. La Liga 2024–25: Ferran Torres Scores Brace As Barcelona Rallies To Defeat Atletico Madrid 4–2.

Pedri also returns after playing a major role in Spain's qualification, although he was substituted on Sunday. That is important as there is little chance for a rest over the coming month because after facing Osasuna on Thursday night, Barca then face Girona on Sunday afternoon.

On April 2, Barca visited the Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal after a 4-4 draw in the first leg. On April 5, they play Betis in La Liga (again with less than 72 hours to recover) before hosting Borussia Dortmund on April 9 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

