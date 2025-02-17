After a solid 1-4 victory against Sevilla FC, which let them minimize the lead with league leaders Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona are now going to host Rayo Vallecano in their next match of La Liga 2024-25. The Hansi Flick-coached side has been in red-hot form in the past five games, striking a total of 19 goals. They are finally appearing to be back on the track where they started the season, before losing pace midway. In their upcoming game at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, they are the favourites and would be surely targeting yet another big win, banking on their solid attack. La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Non-Stop Fixture List Gives FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid Hope On Matchday 24

FC Barcelona smashed rivals Sevilla FC 1-4, despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half. The side looked lethal with goals from four different scorers: Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, and Eric Garcia. Among these goalscorers, a player shined like always in almost every game for the Culers. It was the wonder kid from their La Masia academy, Lamine Yamal. He is an ace of Flick's tactics, besides creating those multiple chances, dribbling the Sevilla FC backline, and aiding the forwards, Yamal also had four shots to his name before being subbed. Find out if the pivotal Lamine Yamal will feature in the FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 match tonight below. Lamine Yamal Stuns Spectators with Lionel Messi-Like Dribbles to Beat Opposition Defenders During Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Match (Watch Video)

Will Lamine Yamal Play in FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 Match?

The 17-year-old Lamine Yamal is fully fit to play and has been named in the FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 match squad. Now, looking at Rayo Vallecano's past three consecutive wins and standing at the sixth spot in the table, this is a big game for Barca. They will be required to field Yamal, who is a constant provider to the forwards.

Hansi Flick is expected to start him from his usual right-wing position. It would be a good chance for Yamal too, as he can eye scoring a goal in the league, with the last coming in October 2024 El Clásico. Yamal has a total of 11 assists and five goals in La Liga this season.

