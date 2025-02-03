FC Barcelona, post-Lionel Messi’s departure was looking for a replacement. Though it is a very big shoes to fill in, the side now has a player who has closely resembles the Argentine superstar. 17-year-old La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal, who burst on to the scene in his very first season with the club and also shinned at the UEFA Euro 2024 competition for Spain national football team. The star with ‘Messi-like traits’ was compared with La Pulga and in the recent match against Alaves, the youngster displayed elegant ball control just like the Argentine magician to beat number of defenders. Even though the end result was not ‘a goal’ for the side, his dribbles certainly received a lot of praise. Watch the video below. Barcelona 1-0 Alaves, La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Winner as Barca Move Closer to Top Spot in Spanish League.

Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi-Like Dribbles During FC Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Match

