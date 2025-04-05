FC Barcelona are currently in lethal form, as they are about to face Real Betis next in La Liga 2024-25. The Cules are leading the LaLiga 2024-25 points table, and are currently one of the favourites in all the major competitions they are participating. The FC Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2024-25 match will be the 30th league match this season for both sides concerned, where FC Barcelona are placed at the top, while Real Betis are sixth. The FC Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at Barca's temporary home, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, and Lamine Yamal is one of the star attractions of the game, being the league's top assist provider this season. Hansi Flick Criticises Scheduling of Barcelona’s Fixtures, Says ‘I Am Unhappy With the Situation’.

FC Barcelona have been the most lethal side in attack this season, scoring a massive 82 goals, the highest this season in the Spanish top tier. The second-highest are a distant 62 goals by defending champions Real Madrid. A reason for the recent success in attack, besides their revolutionary passing football, has to be the premium attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Initially, there were some doubts about Lamine Yamal's availability, as he suffered a nasty cut to his foot during the Copa del Rey 2024-25 match against rivals Atletico Madrid. But, he has been seen training with the rest of the squad for the FC Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2024-25 match, so he will be playing in the Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2024-25 match. Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Hansi Flick will be taking the final call on Lamine Yamal starting in the FC Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2024-25 match, as he suffered a minor blow during the last game, as Barca are to face Borussia Dortmund next in the UCL Quarter Final, but if FC Barcelona trail behind, Lamine Yamal should definitely be introduced in the later stages as Blaugranas have only a three-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

