After a solid start to the La Liga 2024-25 season, Barcelona have tapered down and sees themselves chasing leaders Real Madrid, who are five points ahead of Catalan giants, who occupy the third spot. Successive losses in their last two league matches have hurt Hansi Flick's side. However, given how closely the teams are matched, it is only a matter of one slip-up, and Barcelona could find themselves back in the numero uno position.

A crucial to the Barcelona team this year has been the breakout sensation Lamine Yamal, who has become the centre figure in the XI. So far, in La Liga 2024-25, the Spanish star footballer has hit five goals, made 10 assists, and been involved in almost every crucial moment for the Blaugrana, making him a key component in the business of the competition. Find out will Lamine Yamal feature in the Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match tonight below.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Hansi Flick will likely play the best Barca XI in what could be a make-or-break match for their LA Liga title 2024-25 hopes. Yamal, their most in-form and maverick player, will once again be the star attraction and could also decide the match's fate. Yamal was seen in training ahead of Barcelona's visit to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, meaning the 17-year-old is fit, and raring to go.

Robert Lewandowski was also seen practicing his shooting skills during training, which could see the Polish star make a return to the XI as well.

