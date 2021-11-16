Argentina has almost qualified for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar so has Brazil. The two teams will be meeting each other at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario. The fans were waiting for the clash between PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. However the clash has been averted as Neymar Jr is said to be insecure about the possible injury. Whereas, the former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been included in the squad. Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni informed about the development during the press conference. Argentina vs Brazil: Fit Lionel Messi IN, Neymar OUT for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers – Check Kick-Off Time.

He said that Lionel Messi will be stating in the team. While speaking about Messi' Lionel Scaloni said, "A few days ago he was physically fit and at the end, we decided that the best would be for him to play for a few minutes so he starts getting that good feeling,” Scaloni said. While speaking about Messi's possibilities of featuring in the playing XI Scaloni said, “For tomorrow (Tuesday), it is confirmed that he will play. We hope he finds himself in a good place.”

If one may recall, Lionel Messi had only played for 15 minutes for the match between Argentina and Uruguay. Messi's team had walked away with the last laugh as they won the match 1-0. Also, Messi had missed a couple of games for PSG due to an injury. With Messi making a comeback into the squad, we are sure that his fans are already smiling ear to ear. On the other hand, Brazil will also be missing out on the services of Casemiro who has been suspended.

