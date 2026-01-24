Inter Miami CF begin their 2026 preseason Champions Tour on 25 January, with a high-profile fixture against Peruvian giants Alianza Lima. The match, hosted at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, has generated significant global interest as it marks the first appearance of the new year for the reigning MLS Cup champions. This fixture is the first of a four-match international tour designed to expand Inter Miami's global brand while preparing the squad for a title defence. Best South American Player 2025: Lionel Messi Misses Out On Award, Flamengo Star Giorgian De Arrascaeta Receives Prestigious Honour.

Lionel Messi, who recently became the first player to win back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards, is reportedly in peak physical condition following the off-season break and remains the focal point of the 'La Noche Blanquiazul' celebrations in Lima.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Alianza Lima Club Friendly 2026 Match?

Yes, Inter Miami and Argentina legend Messi has arrived in Peru with the squad and is expected to feature in the starting line-up. Head coach Javier Mascherano has indicated that the tour is vital for building match rhythm ahead of a dense 2026 calendar, which includes the Concacaf Champions Cup and the MLS regular season. Lionel Messi Visibly Furious After Interviewers Quiz Inter Miami Player About Sexual Relations, Star Argentina Icon Shuts Down Hosts With No Nonsense Response (Watch Video).

Messi is likely to start alongside long-time teammate Luis Suárez, who recently signed a contract extension with the Florida-based club. While the Big Four era has transitioned following the departures of veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Inter Miami enters 2026 with several high-profile reinforcements

