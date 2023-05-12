Paris Saint-Germain returned back to winning ways after defeating relegation-threatened Troyes in their previous match in Ligue 1 2022-23. Argentine forward Lionel Messi did not take part in the Troyes match due to a suspension. In his absence, Kylian Mbappe led PSG's forward line and scored a goal. The defending champions have already accumulated 78 points from 34 matches. They have a six-point at the top of the table and are very close to securing yet another Ligue 1 title. PSG will now face Ajaccio in their next match at Parc des Princes, Paris. Today, in this article, we will take a look if Lionel Messi will be able to feature in this match for PSG. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentine Footballer's Father Says No Deal Agreed with a Future Club.

Similar to their last opponent, Ajaccio are also struggling in the relegation zone. They currently have 23 points from 34 matches, and dropping any more points will be very costly very them. Ajaccio have won only 1 out of their last 13 matches, and with their current form, it is looking very difficult for them to take any points from the PSG match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tomorrow in PSG vs Ajaccio Ligue 1 2022–23 Fixture?

After going to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorised trip, Lionel Messi got suspended by PSG for two weeks. He later apologised publically to the club, his teammates, and also PSG fans. Messi has also returned back to practice. However, despite all this, the suspension still has not been lifted, and Messi is likely to miss the Ajaccio match too. Lionel Messi Wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2023 Award, View Photo of Argentina’s World Cup Winning Captain With Trophy.

Messi has been exceptional for PSG in Ligue 1 2022-23. He has already netted 15 goals and dished out 15 assists in 28 matches. Overall, Messi has the highest goal contribution in the whole division. In Messi's absence, Kylian Mbappe will have to lead the PSG forward line once again.

