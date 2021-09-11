Lionel Messi made his debut for PSG last month after signing for the Parisian giants on a free transfer but will have to wait before making his home debut for his new club. The Argentine superstar came off the bench for the final 30 minutes of the Ligue 1 game against Reims, helping Mauricio Pochettino’s team to a 2-0 win to continue their 100 percent win record in the league this season. Watch Lionel Messi Take Field for PSG on Debut Against Reims.

Lionel Messi has seen just 24 minutes of game time so far since securing a move to Paris Saint Germain in the summer, which came last month. Since then, the Argentine has been away on international duty, helping Argentina to wins over Venezuela and Bolivia in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, which came to close on Thursday. Lionel Messi Overtakes Pele As South America’s Top International Scorer.

#SelecciónMayor 🧐 Lionel Messi superó a Pelé como máximo goleador de selecciones sudamericanas. 📝 https://t.co/ijjLhcYeE2 pic.twitter.com/RDBztuujYM — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) September 10, 2021

Will Lionel Messi Play In PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash?

Since making his professional debut for PAG last month against Reims Lionel Messi has been with the Argentina national team, playing in the World Cup qualifiers and with the recent round of fixtures coming to an end on Thursday, several South American players are set to miss the weekend’s matches in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi along with PSG team-mates Neymar Jr, Angel di Maria and Leonardo Paredes will miss the clash against Clermont Foot confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as they have only recently returned from international commitments.

‘For the South American players, for a matter of common sense, [Leandro] Paredes, Messi, [Angel] Di Maria, Neymar, they will not be there.’ Said the PSG boss when questioned about their participation in the latest round of fixtures.

