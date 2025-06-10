Brazil will be back in their toil to return at the best under coach Carlo Ancelotti when they will take on Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers. After some poor outings and a struggling phase under former coach Dorival Junior, CBF has handed over the squad and responsibilities to Carlo Ancelotti after he ended his tenure with Real Madrid. Brazil secured a goalless draw in the first match against Ecuador and the match showed the problems Brazil had in terms of chance creation and decisiveness in the final third. For years, Brazil has depended on their players to show individual briliances to solve these problems. Brazil Could Secure FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot With Victory in Carlo Ancelotti’s Home Debut Against Venezuela.

Vinicius Jr has been one of the footballers that Carlo Ancelotti will rely on to create some big chances. Vinicius performed well in the match against Ecuador but things didn't fall in place. Ancelotti would have really got a boost if his team had the services of Neymar Jr. Brazil have only 22 points from 15 matches so far and have won only 6 games. They have secured five draws and need some creative spark. Fans also want to see Neymar Jr back on the pitch and provide Brazil with the injection of pace and skill they need in order to win. Fans eager to know whether Neymar will feature in the Brazil vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers match will get the entire information here.

Is Neymar Jr Playing in Brazil vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match?

Neymar is yet to be back in match fitness after missing more than a season due to injury after he moved to Al-Hilal in 2023. He made a recent comeback to Santos and has been trying to get back to his best but Carlo Ancelotti didn't call him up in the squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers. Even if he did, Neymar wouldn't have been able to join as he has contacted COVID-19. Neymar Jr Tests Positive For COVID-19, Brazilian Football Star Misses Training Session For Santos FC.

“With a viral condition that began on Thursday (June 5), Neymar Jr. underwent laboratory tests, after evaluation by the Medical Department of Santos FC, which confirmed infection by Covid-19,” the club said in a statement. “The player had already been away from activities since Thursday, when he began showing symptoms, and remains resting at home and undergoing symptomatic treatment, as determined by a doctor.”

