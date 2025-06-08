Brazilian football star Neymar Jr has tested positive with COVID-19, with the dreaded virus making a comeback in several parts of the world. The Brazilian Serie A club Santos FC confirmed Neymar's illness via a statement, as per reporter Fabrizio Romano, who broke the news on his Instagram profile. Neymar Jr in his second stint with Santos FC has looked in rich form, unlike his Al-Hilal tenure in the Saudi Pro League. The 33-year-old missed Santos's training session on Thursday and is expected to undergo testing on Monday. Neymar last tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021 while playing for Paris Saint-Germain. Ecuador 0-0 Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Selecao Play Out Goalless Draw in Carlo Ancelotti's First Match in Charge.

