Flamengo has been one of the Brazilian sides that has impressed the most beside of semifinalists Fluminense in the recently finished FIFA Club World Cup 2025. They defeated the eventual champions Chelsea in the group stages and also troubled Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 before the German team could enforce their way into the quarterfinal. Coach Felipe Melo has been praised by a lot because of his gutsy and strategic coaching decisions which has made much bigger European sides to take a step back. As they return to the Brazilian Serie A, they face the challenge of Santos next away from home. Viral Video Shows Dwarves Arriving at Lamine Yamal's 18th Birthday Party; Star Barcelona Footballer Continues to Be Under Scanner (Watch Video).

Santos promised a lot in the start of the Brazilian Serie A 2025 season in March after completing the signing of Neymar Jr. But in reality, they have only able to get 11 out of a potential 36 points out of the 12 games they played till now, which included 3 wins, 2 draws and 7 losses. Cleber Xavier's men will be hoping their thrilling 3-2 win over Fortaleza sparks a revival as they prepare for the tough task of taking league leaders Flamengo who are coming into the game from experience of dealing with European giants. Outside the relegation zone only on goal difference at the moment, Santos currently find themselves looking anxiously over their shoulders in the battle for survival. Lamine Yamal Receives No 10 Jersey of Barcelona; Star Footballer Arrives at Camp Nou As He Signs Contract Extension With La Liga Giants Till 2031 (Watch Video).

Will Neymar Play in Santos vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match?

Despite missing the last match against Fortaleza due to suspension, Neymar is expected to be back for Santos when they taken on Flamengo at home. The Brazilian star is fit and is very much surely a starter in Cleber Xavier's side's playing XI. Neymar is yet to score a goal in Serie A this season but he will take the opportunity of getting more training time and the big occasion when Santos needs his services. Neymar is preparing to be ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and it is crucial that he gets rhythm with time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 11:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).