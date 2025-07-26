Santos are not having the best of seasons as they are not in the relegation zone after dropping to 17th place in the league table following a 2-1 loss against Internacional in the previous game. Santos now have only 14 points out of the 15 matches they have played so far. They have lost two of their last three games, despite a shocking win against Flamengo which have put them in such a tough situation. They will want to move out of the relegation zone quickly and in their pursuit they face the challenge of Sport Recife away from home. Given their form, it will be a tough challenge for Santos. Santos 1-2 Internacional, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Johan Carbonero and Rafael Santos Borre Find Net Each As Neymar Jr And Co Suffer Defeat At Home.

After signing Neymar from Al-Hilal this season, Santos have remained reliant on his performances to get out of jail. Alvaro Barreal and Guilherme Augusto has been the goal scorers for Santos but they have received little to no support from the others. Neymar can play a crucial role here as his creativity can help Santos scalp more goals and find a differential to get out of the relegation zone. Santos have conceded three defeats in their last six away league matches. Sport will be a challenge for them as they have been vulnerable defensively but the situation demands more goal and creativity from them which Neymar can give. Fans eager to know if Neymar is available and will play in the Sport vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 match, will get the entire information here.

Will Neymar Play in Sport vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match?

Neymar has not reported any fresh fitness issues and is expected to start for Santos when they take on Sport in their next Brazilian Serie A 2025 match on Sunday. The Brazilian star if fit and is surely a starter in Cleber Xavier's side's playing XI. Ahead of the Sport vs Santos match, the Santos FC shared visuals of Neymar Jr from training session. Neymar Jr Spotted Arguing With Fans After Santos vs Internacional Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match, As Alvinegro Enter Relegation Zone Following 1-2 Loss (Watch Video).

Neymar engaged in a controversy last game when he had a heated exchange with a fan after his late goal was ruled out, pushiing Santos to a 2-1 defeat and leaving them in the Brazilian Serie A relegation zone. The 33-year-old, went over to the stands at the end of the game with Internacional to talk to a fan who appeared to be remonstrating with him. It will be expected that he has put the incident behind him and will enter the new game focused.

