In the lookout for their third successive win, Santos hosted Internacional in the ongoing Brazilian Serie A, with Neymar Jr included in the line-up, but failed in front of home fans, losing the contest 1-2. Johan Carbonero provided Internacional the early lead in the ninth minute, after which Santos tried their level best to score the equaliser in the first half but to no avail. While Santos did take control of the flow of the match, Internacional earned a penalty in the 75th minute, which Rafael Santos Borre converted and gave Colorado a 2-0 cushion. Santos FC did manage to find a consolation goal thanks to a strike from Alvaro Barreal in stoppage time, which unfortunately could not save Neymar and Co from a loss. Fluminense 1–2 Palmeiras, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Mauricio and Vitor Roque Score Find Net For Verdao As Tricolor Suffer Third-Straight Loss.

Santos Lose At Home

