Santos FC lost yet another game in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025. The full-time score was 1-2, and after the loss, Santos FC have been drowned below to the 17th position, and are hence in the relegation zone for the time being. After 15 matches in the Brazilian Serie A, Santos FC have only 14 points. The results seem unexpected, especially after the club managed to rope in Neymar Junior. Unhappy with the results, today some fans were spotted having a heated argument with the star player Neymar Jr after the Santos vs Internacional Serie A 2025 match at the home ground Urbano Caldeira Stadium. Alvinegro fans in the stands were seen arguing with Neymar Jr, who was on the sidelines. Neymar Jr Unveils Striking Braided Hairstyle With Silver Accents at Santos FC Training Camp Days After Birth of Daughter Mel (See Pics).

Neymar Jr Arguing With Fans:

Santos lost once again last night and they now find themselves in the RELEGATION zone. 🇧🇷 After the game, Neymar got into a heated argument with fans. 😤 pic.twitter.com/7zuQ4XMGME — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)