With two wins in the first two games, a well-to-do Poland national football team will be locking horns with the Finland national football team in their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group G match. The Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be the third fixture for the visiting side and the fourth for the hosts. Poland had won their first two games following a good attack, with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Karol Swiderski.

The Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland, from 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, June 11. Poland have been in fine form, besides winning the first two matches in the qualifiers, they also got victorious in their last outing, which was a friendly against Moldova. But, winning this one will be much more crucial for the side, as it would ease their way ahead. So, the presence of Robert Lewandowski, the nation's all-time highest goalscorer in Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be very vital.

Will Robert Lewandowski Play in Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

The Polish legend Robert Lewandowski has publically announced that he won't be playing for the Poland national football team till the time Michal Probierz remains the head coach as he felt “Taking into account the circumstances and the loss of trust in the head coach of the Polish national team, I have decided to step down from playing for the national team for as long as he remains in charge." So, Robert Lewandowski will not be playing in the Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of FIN vs POL Football Match in IST.

Michal Probierz has named Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski as the new Poland football team captain. Krzysztof Piatek or Adam Buksa could start as a striker for Poland in place of Robert Lewandowski in Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers game.

