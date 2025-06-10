Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Finland, second in group G of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with four points from three matches played, takes on leaders Poland at home this evening. Finland heads into the game on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of the Netherlands. Despite early days in the qualifying campaign, the team has lacked consistency, and this is a massive game for them. Opponents Poland on the other hand played two and won two but those came against Moldova and Malta, teams expected to be beaten by them. This will be the first real test for them. Belgium 4–3 Wales FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kevin De Bruyne's Late Goal Helps the Red Devils Clinch Thriller Against the Dragons.

Lukas Hradecky will be playing in his 100th game for Finland and his presence in goal will be crucial. Robin Lod and Oliver Antman will be deployed on the wings, looking to create openings for central striker Joel Pohjanpalo. Kaan Kairinen and Matti Peltola will be the two central midfielders, operating in a box-to-box role.

Robert Lewandowski has fallen out with Polish manager Michal Probierz and will no longer play under him. Krzysztof Piatek is likely to play the target man upfront for the visitors. Piotr Zielinski, the dynamic Inter Milan midfielder, will be the one that makes them tick. He will partner Jakub Moder in the center of the park.

Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match Details

Match Finland vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Wednesday, June 11 Time 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten TV Channels (live telecast) and SonyLIV (live streaming)

When is Finland vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Finland National Football Team is set to host the Poland National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, June 11. The Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki and commence at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Croatia 5-1 Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Andrej Kramaric Hits Brace, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic Score As Vatreni Claim Dominating Win Over Czech Republic.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Finland vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The FIN vs POL live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten TV channel. For Finland vs Poland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Finland vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Finland vs Poland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Finland will create an opening in this game and should do enough to hold Poland to a scored draw.

