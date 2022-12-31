Manchester United play Wolves away in their last game of the year with an aim to secure all three points and stay upfront in the top-four race. With Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all in the fray for making it to the Champions League next season, Erik Ten Haag’s men know they do not have much option other than staying consistent in terms of performance and results. They head into the contest on the back of a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, a dominant showing considering it was their first EPL game post the World Cup. With the change in ownership imminent at the club, the funds are not there to make marquee signings in January and this could prove to be crucial for the Red Devils’ season. Opponents Wolves are in the relegation battle this term and it will take a special effort from them to stay afloat. Wolves versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:00 PM IST. After Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son Leaves Manchester United To Rejoin Real Madrid’s Academy.

Jonny Castro and Boubacar Toure are available for Wolves for this game but they will be without the services of Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic. Diego Costa will start as the central striker and is likely to be flanked by Hwang Hee-chan and Goncalo Guedes in the attacking third. Nathan Collins and Max Kilman in the backline will have to stamp their authority from the onset. Ruben Neves is the player that will control the tempo of the contest for the hosts.

Casemiro and Marcus Rashford were the star performers for Manchester United in the last game and the duo will be keen to continue their good form. Anthony Martial has struggled for fitness this season but whenever he has played, he has contributed with goals. Bruno Fernandes is another key player for the visitors and has improved his passing completion stats off late which is a positive for the team.

When is Wolverhampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Wolverhampton and Manchester United will take place at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. the kick-off time of the match is 6.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), today, December 31st.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolverhampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the EPL 2022-23 match between Wolverhampton and Manchester United live on Star Sports Select 3 or Star Sports Select HD 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement: Five Players Who Manchester United Can Sign To Replace the Star Forward.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Wolverhampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Wolverhampton vs Manchester United will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+Hotsatr to watch the live streaming of the game.

Wolves will be compact at home but United this season have the ability to break down low blocks and should claim a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2022 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).