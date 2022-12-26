Cristiano Ronaldo has made his way out of Manchester United but not how he would have liked. The star forward slammed the club in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan after which, his contract was mutually terminated. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stated in an interview that the club is looking for a replacement and in the upcoming transfer window. Ronaldo was in good form for Manchester United this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists but it would take some doing if one has to replace the player. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, See How Portugal Star’s Family Celebrated X-Mas Day 2022! (Watch Video).

There are quite a number of interesting and exciting players who Manchester United can sign in the upcoming transfer window and hope to have them replace Ronaldo at the club. Manchester United are currently fifth on the Premier League points table and some consistent results can strengthen their push for a top-four finish. Here are five players who United can sign to replace Ronaldo at the club.

Cody Gakpo: The Dutch striker has been linked with a move to Manchester United for quite some time now and he might be the one to replace the star Portugal forward at the Old Trafford club. At just 23 years of age, Gakpo has shown his incredible goal-scoring prowess both for his club PSV Eindhoven and country-Netherlands. In the recently-concluded World Cup, the youngster scored thrice in five appearances for the Netherlands in their journey to the quarterfinals. He has also reportedly expressed interest in making a move to Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Record of Becoming Highest International Goal Scorer As IFFHS Releases All-Time Rankings in Men’s Football.

Goncalo Ramos: The young striker set the World Cup on fire in his maiden appearance for Portugal in the tournament. Against Switzerland, the Benfica frontman scored a sensational hattrick to put his side into the quarterfinals. He had replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the playing XI, a decision that was widely talked about but he surely proved why it was the right choice. He has the capability to become an apt replacement for Ronaldo at United.

Joao Felix: Another Portugal star who can fill Ronaldo’s shoes at Manchester United is none other than his country teammate, Joao Felix. Reports have emerged that has linked Felix with a move to Manchester United who reportedly is seeking a new challenge. He is currently playing for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and his contract runs till 2026. Manchester United Transfer News: Cody Gakpo Keen on Joining Red Devils.

Lautaro Martinez: After helping Argentina claim the FIFA World Cup 2022 title, the striker can make a move to Manchester United. The Inter Milan forward had a decent tournament and showed his calmness and composure, especially in the penalty shootouts to help Lionel Messi’s dream of a World Cup title come alive. He can be Ronaldo’s replacement at the club, although it is sure that Martinez would be available for a hefty transfer fee.

Marcus Thuram: The French forward made decent use of the opportunities he got for his side at the FIFA World Cup 2022, where France finished second best to Argentina. Thuram has had a good career for Borussia Monchengladbach and his ability to play both as a striker and left-wing can make him a potential replacement for Ronaldo at Manchester United.

After leaving Manchester United, Ronaldo is yet to find a new club. There have been numerous reports that have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and it would be interesting how this transfer story turns out to be.

