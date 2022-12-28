Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has reportedly left Manchester United just like his father and rejoined the Real Madrid youth academy. Ronaldo Jr had joined Manchester United just like his father, who had made a sensational return to Old Trafford in 2021 after leaving Juventus. But with Ronaldo’s controversial exit from Manchester United following an explosive interview, his son too has followed the same path. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Saudi Club Al Nassr Reportedly Schedule Medical Test with Portuguese Superstar.

In his first stint for Real Madrid, the youth player reportedly had 50 goals in 20 appearances. Ronaldo had reportedly trained at Real Madrid after Portugal’s heartbreaking exit from FIFA World Cup 2022 and his son has now rejoined the club’s youth ranks. Ronaldo on the other hand, is yet to find a club after leaving Manchester United with reports emerging that he is set to make a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, See How Portugal Star’s Family Celebrated X-Mas Day 2022! (Watch Video).

Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United was mutually terminated after he slammed the club and hit out at head coach Erik ten Hag in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal star had said he felt, “betrayed” by the club and had wanted him out. He had headed to Qatar to play what is potentially his last World Cup but failed to lead the team to the title, with Portugal being knocked out in the quarterfinals by a spirited Morocco outfit. Ronaldo, who was benched for the clash and had come on as a substitute, was later seen leaving the pitch in tears, a sight that was heartbreaking for football fans all across the world.

