Zinedine Zidane Completes Huge Milestone As Real Madrid Manager, Joins Exclusive Club of Coaches With 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Over Eibar

Football Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 10:58 AM IST
Zinedine Zidane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane completed yet another milestone as the Los Blancos manager as his side eased to a 3-1 win on their first La Liga 2019-20 match since the season resumption. Zidane, who is in his second stint as Madrid boss, added another feather to his already illustrious cap as Real returned back into action after a three-month enforced coronavirus pandemic break. Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo scored the goals helping Madrid cut down the point-gap with league leaders Barcelona to two after 28 matches. Real Madrid 3-1 Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Result: Hosts Secure Comfortable Win, Maintain Pressure on League Leaders Barcelona.

As Madrid stepped into the pitch for their La Luga 2019-20 clash against Eibar, Zidane became only the third Los Blancos manager to take charge of 200 or more matches in all competitions. With this achievement, he also joined an exclusive club of managers, alongside former gaffers Miguel Munoz and Vicente del Bosque, to have managed the Spanish giants in 200 or more games. Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Against Eibar (Watch Video).

Zidane, who coached Real Madrid’s Castilla side (B team) for three years before joining the senior team as an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti in 2013-14, was first appointed as Real coach in January 2016. In his first stint, he guided the side to three successive Champions League titles, two Super Cups and FIFA Club World Cups, one Spanish Super Cup and a La Liga title in just two and half years. The Frenchmen returned as Madrid coach in March 2019 and has since won the Spanish Super Cup.

The 47-year-old is currently third in the list of coaches to have managed Real Madrid in the most number of matches across all competitions. World Cup-winning coach Del Bosque is second in the all-time list coaches having taken charge of Madrid in 246 matches over three spells (1994-2003). Miguel Munoz leads the all-time list with 605 matches as the head coach of Real Madrid between 1959 and 1974. He coached the team to a record nine La Liga titles and two European cups among other achievements.

Zidane’s stint as Madrid coach is also split over two spells between 2016 and 2019. When Real hosted Eibar in La Liga on Sunday, the Frenchmen was presiding over his 51st match in charge since returning to the club under dramatic circumstances in 2019.

He would hope his second spell goes as well as the first one did and he guides Madrid to many honours. Currently, his side are placed second in the La Liga 2019-20 points table and are chasing their 34th and first league title since 2016-17.

