Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Against Eibar (Watch Video)

Football Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 09:26 AM IST
Marcelo Takes a Knee After Scoring in Real Madrid's 3-1 Win Against Eibar (Photo Credits: AFP)

Real Madrid left-back, Marcelo celebrated his goal against Eibar by taking a knee and raising his clenched fist in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 to get off to a winning start after a three-month enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic with first-half goals from Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and a 37th-minute rebound strike from Marcelo sealing a comfortable ride for the Los Blancos. It also kept Zinedine Zidans’e men just two points adrift of La Liga 2019-20 leaders Barcelona after 28 matches. Real Madrid 3-1 Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Result: Hosts Secure Comfortable Win, Maintain Pressure on League Leaders Barcelona.

Marcelo, who scored the side’s third goal after pouncing on a poor clearance off an Eden Hazard shot to beat Eibar custodian Marko Dmitrovic, celebrated by dropping to one knee, lowering his head and raising his clenched right fist in the air to show solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

The knee drop and raised fist is seen as a symbol to protest against colour racism and was often used in the 1960s & 70s era. NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick had used it 2016 and the gesture has since become synonymous with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Marcelo Takes a Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement

The 32-year-old’s show of solidarity comes in the wake of the May 25 murder of George Floyd, an African-American man, who died after a Minneapolis white police officer kneeled on his neck even as he pleaded for help and shouted his difficulty in breathing. Floyd’s killing spurred protests across the United States against the racism and inhuman torture suffered by the people of colour. The movement has become a global protest against racial injustice.

Meanwhile, Madrid had little difficulty in seeing off a 16th placed Eibar in their first match since La Liga’s return to action on June 12. Hazard, who was ruled out for the season after undergoing ankle surgery in March returned to action and producing a stellar display. The Belgian had a hand in all three of Madrid’s goals and was substituted at the hour mark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

