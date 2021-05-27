For a few days now there had been speculations about how Zinadine Zidane making a move from Real Madrid. But a few days after losing the La Liga 2020-21 title, it is widely reported that Zizou has decided to quit Real Madrid with immediate effect. This was his second stint as a manager for the Los Blancos. Real Madrid has had quite a disappointing season this year. They were knocked out of the Champions League 2020-21 and then even lost the title. In his first stint at the club from January 2016 to May 2018, Zidane proved his worth by winning three Champions League titles and the 2016-17 Spanish league. Zinedine Zidane Reportedly Steps Down As a Manager of Real Madrid.

In the second stint, he won his second La Liga title. Prior to this, ahead of Real Madrid's last La Liga game, Zidane was asked if he had told the players about him quitting the club. to which he had said that it was a complete lie. "How am I going to tell my players that I am going now? It's a lie," he said after a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao. "I focus on this season. There is a game left and we are going to give everything. I only care what happens in this finale."

In fact, he urged his team to focus on the last game of the season than focusing on the rumours. However, we are still to get an official word from the club about Zidane's departure. The fans have already started posting goodbye messages for Zidane and a lot of them are actually sad.

