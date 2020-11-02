Zlatan Ibrahimovic, at 39 years of age, is in great form as the Swedish striker has been instrumental in AC Milan climbing to the top of the Serie A table early into the new footballing season. Ever since the footballer returned to Italy at the start of the year, there have been talks of him coming back into the international scene and the Rossoneri striker might have dropped a huge hint regarding it. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Takes a Sly Dig at Romelu Lukaku, Labels Himself as ‘God of Milan’.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Monday took to his social media and might have hinted at a possible return to the Sweden international team with a cryptic tweet. The 39-year-old shared a photo of himself in his nation's jersey with the caption ‘Long time no see’. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Resumes Training After Recovering From COVID-19.

Long time no see pic.twitter.com/1VQR3PMh4s — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 2, 2020

The 39-year-old announced his retirement from international football in 2016, after becoming the top goal-scorer for Sweden with 62 strikes in 116 appearances. Zlatan Ibrahimovic represented his country at the 2006v World Cup and European Championships but was never able to guide them beyond the quarter-final stage.

However, under Janne Andersson, the Yellow and Blues have fared well in recent years, making it to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and successfully qualifying for Euro 2020, which has been postponed by a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sweden have been involved in the UEFA Nations League are in a group that comprises the likes of Portugal, France and Croatia. The Yellow and Blues are at the bottom of the standings after losing their opening four games. The addition of Zlatan Ibrahimovic will surely give Janne Andersson’s men an extra boost going further.

