Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to AC Milan training after recovering from coronavirus and is likely to feature in Saturday’s (October 17) Milan derby against Inter. Ibrahimovic, who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 24, rejoined the team earlier this week and is set to be part of the Serie A 2020-21 Milan derby on Saturday. Ibrahimovic also shared a picture of himself on Twitter after resuming his training with the team. Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Violated’ COVID-19 Protocol Before Leaving Juventus to Join National Team, Says Italy Sports Minister

The Swede striker was all smiles as he resumed his training and looked fit and ready for the derby. Zlatan captioned the image as "I see you." Although Ibrahimovic has just resumed training after recovering from the virus, former AC Milan and Inter forward Christian Vieri believes the 39-year-old will be ready and stronger than ever. Juventus Given Three Points After Napoli’s No-Show in the Serie A 2020-21 Match, Gennaro Gattuso’s Team to Appeal 3-0 Loss.

“He will have broken the treadmill every day,” Vieri told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Someone who says that COVID had a bad idea to challenge him, is mentally stronger than everyone. He’ll play the derby with a cigarette in his mouth, trust me.”

I see you pic.twitter.com/UjueMKDden — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) October 15, 2020

Ibrahimovic, 39, joined AC Milan as a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy last January and has already scored 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches. He helped Milan clinch a Europa League berth after they finished sixth last season and has already scored twice this season in three league games. Milan are placed second in the Serie A 2020-21 points table and are the only team, other than top-ranked Atalanta to win all of their three matches in the league so far.

Vieri is confident that Ibrahimovic will score more than 20 goals this season. “Ibrahimovic gives you experience which has no equal and encompasses everything: Technique, vision of the game, scoring goals, making goals, and making his team play better, because he raises the level of quality of everyone.”

Meanwhile, Inter are without with a number of first-team stars due to COVID-19. Ashley Young, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Škriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and Ionut Radu are all out for Antonio Conte’s side after testing positive.

