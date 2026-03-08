The highly anticipated second Milan Derby of the 2025-26 Serie A season arrives, as second-placed AC Milan takes on league leaders Inter Milan at the San Siro. With Inter currently holding a 10-point advantage at the top of the table, this Matchday 28 clash is a pivotal moment in the race for the Scudetto. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Al-Nassr and Portugal Star Shares Recovery Picture From Madrid, Says ‘Let’s Go, Al Nassr!’.

Cristian Chivu’s Inter have been in blistering domestic form, securing 14 wins from their last 15 league matches and establishing a commanding lead. Conversely, Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan side sit in second place and know that a victory is essential to keep their title hopes alive and solidify their Champions League qualification spot.

Where To Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Milan Derby Serie A 2025–26?

Fans worldwide are eager to catch the action. In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. For viewers in Italy, the US, and Canada, DAZN holds the streaming rights. While official free streaming options are generally limited to regional broadcasters or platforms offering promotional free trials (such as FuboTV in North America), users travelling abroad often utilise a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access their existing domestic subscriptions securely. ‘Champions’: Donald Trump and Lionel Messi Meet for Historic White House Visit, Pic Surfaces.

Milan Derby Match Fact

Category Detail Fixture AC Milan vs Inter Milan Competition Serie A (2025-26), Matchday 28 Date Sunday, 8 March 2026 Kick-off Time 19:45 GMT / 20:45 CET / 1:15 AM (IST) Venue San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza), Milan Official Broadcasters DAZN, TNT Sports, FuboTV

Milan Derby Team News

Milan will rely on the attacking prowess of Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic, who scored the winner in the reverse fixture last November. They will, however, be without Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Matteo Gabbia due to injury. Inter will look to continue their tactical dominance from set-pieces, heavily featuring Federico Dimarco, though they are expected to be without their captain, Lautaro Martinez.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).